CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Focus On Hockey, Boxing, Athletics As India Eye More Medals

The Indian contingent continued its spectacular show on day 5 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), winning five medals - 1 silver and 4 bronze. This took the country's total medal tally to 18 - 5 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze, which would likely increase to 21 as three boxers - Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg), and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) - have booked their places in the semi-finals of their respective events. India would be eyeing more medals today. For day 7, the focus would be on table tennis, boxing, squash, and para TT events. Besides, the men's hockey team will also clash with Wales in their last league stage game.