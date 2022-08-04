-
01:13 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE Updates: India's Schedule For Boxing On Day 7:
- 48kg-51kg flyweight – quarterfinal 2 – Amit Panghal– 4.45 PM
- 57-60 kg lightweight – quarterfinal 2 – Jasmine Lamboria – 6.15 PM
- 92kg super heavyweight – quarterfinal 1 – Sagar Ahlawat – 8 PM
- 63.5-67kg welterweight – quarterfinal 3 – Rohit Tokas – (12.30 AM on Thursday)
-
01:02 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE Updates: India's Schedule For Badminton On Day 7:
- Men's Singles Round of 32: Kidambi Srikanth vs Daniel Wanagaliya (UGA) - 4 PM IST
- Women's Singles Rd of 32: Aakarshi Kashyap vs Mahoor Shahzad (PAK) - 10 PM
-
12:56 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE Updates: India's Schedule For Athletics, Para Athletics Events
- Women's Hammer Throw: Qualifying round – Sarita Singh, Manja Bala – 2.30 PM
- Women's 200m – Round 1 – Heat 2 – Hima Das – 3.30 PM
- Men's Long Jump Final – Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar – 12.12 AM (on Friday)
-
12:53 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE Updates: Focus On Hockey, Squash, Athletics On Day 7
For day 7, the focus would be on athletics, hockey, table tennis, boxing, squash, and para TT events as India look to win more medals in Commonwealth Games 2022.
LIVE BLOG
CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Focus On Hockey, Boxing, Athletics As India Eye More Medals
Aalok Sensharma
Thu, 04 Aug 2022 01:13 PM IST
The Indian contingent continued its spectacular show on day 5 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), winning five medals - 1 silver and 4 bronze. This took the country's total medal tally to 18 - 5 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze, which would likely increase to 21 as three boxers - Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg), and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) - have booked their places in the semi-finals of their respective events. India would be eyeing more medals today. For day 7, the focus would be on table tennis, boxing, squash, and para TT events. Besides, the men's hockey team will also clash with Wales in their last league stage game.
04 August 2022