CWG 2022: India Create History, Assured Of First-Ever Medal In Lawn Bowls

History was scripted on Monday when India's women lawn bowls team won their 1st ever medal in lawn bowls at Commonwealth Games 2022. Indian Women's Fours team in Lawn Bowls made the entire nation proud and won the first ever medal in the event. They reached the final after defeating New Zealand 16-13 in Semis. For the finals, the team will now face South Africa.

With this, the team has secured a silver for themselves and with the final face of South Africa, the team will participate for gold in the event. The team qualified for the semifinals after defeating Norfolk Island at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Sunday. The team consisting of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) won 17-9 in the quarterfinal match.

As soon as the news of the win of the Women Lawn Balls team surfaced, several congratulatory messages poured in.

"Now this is SPECIAL folks 1st ever medal assured for India in Lawn Bowls at CWG. The Indian quartet of Lovely, Pinki, Nayanmoni & Rupa Tirkey is through to the FINAL after beating New Zealand 16-13 in the Women's Fours event. Final tomorrow at 1615 hrs Vs SA," India All Sports tweeted.

