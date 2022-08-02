CWG 2022: India Win Historic Gold In Lawn Bowls Women's Fours, Beat South Africa 17-10 In Final

The Indian Lawn Bowls Team on Tuesday scripted history by bagging a gold medal, beating South Africa in Commonwealth Games 2022, which is taking place in Birmingham, England.

The team including Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki, and Nayanmoni Saikia trumped South Africa by 17-0.

Coming together from as diverse fields as police, teaching, and administration, the quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia, finally have something to answer back to naysayers.

As India celebrates the huge victory, let's meet the four Superwomen.

The 'leader' of the pack, 38-year-old Lovely is a constable with Jharkhand Police while Rupa, who too is from Ranchi, works in the state sports department.

Pinki, meanwhile, is a sports teacher with DPS R K Puram in New Delhi who picked up the sport accidentally during the 2010 CWG in Delhi. Nayanmoni, at the same time, comes from a farming family in Assam and works in the state's forest department.

The team on Monday defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final. "We cannot express our feelings in mere words. We have fought as a team and now our journey doesn't end here," said Tirkey. "We have to play in a similar fashion against South Africa and do what hasn't been done before," she added.

Additionally, the Jharkhand Police constable and Lawn Bowling captain desires to be recognised by people. ‘People know MS Dhoni, hope people know us too’, she said after registering victory in semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Lovely, who is playing her third CWG recalled the time when her team lost the medal by one point. “This is as big as the Olympics for us since lawn bowls are not part of the Summer Games. We lost the medal by one point four years ago but this time we have made up for that by making history. I hope this effort gives us some recognition," she said.

“I got into Lawn Bowls in 2008 after leaving athletics. I won Rs 70000 in a national event and told myself I could continue with this,” mentioned Lovely who, alongside Rupa, trains at the RK Anand Bowls Green Stadium in Ranchi.

