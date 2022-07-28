CWG 2022 IND W vs PAK W: When Is India vs Pakistan Cricket Match? Check Date, Time And Live Streaming Details

Commonwealth Games 2022 is all set to begin on July 28 with an opening ceremony in Birmingham. This year, Women's cricket will mark its debut in the quadrennial event and India is one of the teams selected for participation in the tournament. India's women's team have already arrived in Birmingham and has started their preparations.

India named a star-studded 15-member squad for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. India women's cricket team is led by Harmanpreet Kaur and the team will start their CWG journey with a clash against Australia on July 29. Meanwhile, India will lock horns with their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

India's star-studded squad features the likes of opener Shafali Verma, spinners Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar and wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia.

CWG 2022 IND W vs PAK W: Match Timings, Venue

India will lock horns with Pakistan on July 31st, which is Day 3 of Birmingham 2022. The match between the two teams will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

IND W vs PAK W: Live Streaming Details

The Historic match of India vs Pakistan will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

India’s Schedule for CWG 2022 Cricket:

Dates Match Time (IST)

29 July 2022 Australia v India 3:30 PM

31 July 2022 India v Pakistan 3:30 PM

3 August 2022 India v Barbados 10:30 PM

6 August 2022 Semi-final 1 3:30 PM

6 August 2022 Semi-final 2 10:30 PM

7 August 2022 Bronze Medal Match 2:30 PM

7 August 2022 Gold Medal Match 9:30 PM

Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (c), Mubeena Ali (wk), Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza (wk), Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail.