CWG 2022: Gururaja Poojary Wins Bronze In Men's 61kg Weightlifting Category

In another proud moment for India in Commonwealth Games 2022, weightlifter Gururaja Poojary bagged a second medal for the country. Gururaja won a bronze medal in men's 61kg weightlifting category with a total of 269 Kg.

Gururaja lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in third place. For the unversed, the weightlifter won a Silver medal at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast. With Gururaja's win, India now holds two medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

2️⃣nd medal for 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22



PM Modi also congratulated the player and said that the nation is overjoyed with Gururaja's achievement.

"Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey," PM Modi tweeted.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated bronze medal-winning weightlifter Gururaj Poojary.

"The way he bounced back at the Clean & Jerk round is laudable," he tweeted.

It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg category.

(with agency inputs)