CWG 2022: Gurdeep Singh Clinches Bronze Medal In Men's 109+ Kg Weightlifting

Gurdeep Singh rounded off India's weightlifting campaign with a bronze medal in the +109kg event at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday. The 26-year-old debutant had the best effort of 390kg (167kg+223kg) for a podium finish. The gold went to Pakistan's Muhammad Nooh Butt for his Games record-breaking lift of 405kg (173kg+232kg).

New Zealand's David Andrew Liti clinched the silver for his effort of 394kg (170kg+224kg). Singh wasn't off to the best of starts as he fluffed his first snatch attempt of 167kg. He managed to lift the weight on his second try. However, he failed in his third attempt of 173kg. Entering the clean and jerk in the joint third spot, Singh started with a 207kg lift.

There were some nervous moments for the Indian as he failed his second clean and jerk attempt of 215kg. But Singh increased the barbell by eight kilograms and lifted it successfully to register 223kg. With the bronze from Singh, India ended its weightlifting campaign with 10 medals -- three gold, three silver and four bronze

In the Snatch category, he failed to lift 167kg in his first attempt. In the second attempt of the category, he swiftly lifted 167kg. In the third and final attempt in the category, he added more weight but was unsuccessful to lift 173kg. He ended the Snatch round with the best of 167kg.

In the Clean and Jerk category, Gurdeep gave a sensational performance as he lifted 207kg in the first attempt. Indian weightlifter failed his second attempt and could not lift 215kg. In his final and third attempts in the category, he lifted 223kg successfully. He finished his performance with a combined total of 390kg.

His second lift was for 215kg, which was unsuccessful and he went all-in for the last lift and increased it to 223kg, a Games record, and completed the lift.

Earlier in the day, Indian weightlifter Purnima Pandey finished sixth in the Women's 87-plus kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games as she put up a combined lift of 228 kg and had two failed attempts each in the Snatch and Clean and Jerk category. Her combined lift of 228 kg consisted of 103 kg in Snatch while she lifted 125 kg in the Clean and Jerk category.

(With Agencies Inputs)