CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE: Boxer Nikhat Zahreen Eyes Semis Berth, Shot-Putter Manpreet Kaur Targets Gold

India would look to improve its place on the medal tally on day 6 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), with hopes that weightlifters will continue their impressive show at the tournament. Presently, India has 13 medals - 5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze - in its kitty, with the majority of them being bagged by weightlifters. Today, Lovpreet Singh, Purnima Pandey and Gurdeep Singh will compete in 109kg, 87kg and 109kg categories of weightlifting. Meanwhile, high jumper Tejaswin Shankar and shot puter Manpreet Kaur will also compete in the finals of their respective sports. In addition to that, the women's cricket team will clash with Barbados in league stage of the game. The men's and women's hockey teams will also be in action, with both playing their league stage games against Canada.