CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE: Boxer Nikhat Zahreen Eyes Semis Berth, Shot-Putter Manpreet Kaur Targets Gold

-
01:30 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE: India's schedule on Day 6
Swimming:
Men's 1500m Freestyle Final - Advait Page, Kushagra Rawat (12:42 am IST onwards on Thursday)
Squash:
Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match - Saurav Ghoshal vs James Wiltrop (Eng) (9:30 PM IST)
Mixed Doubles round of 32 versus Sri Lanka - 03.30 PM IST
Women's Singles - Sunanya Kuruvilla vs Mary Fung-A-Fat (2:30 PM)
Table Tennis:
Women's Singles - Baby Sahana Ravi vs Faith Obazuaye (NGR) - (3:10 PM IST)
Women's Singles - Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Sue Bailey (ENG) - (3:10 PM IST)
Women's Singles - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel - Daniela di Toro (AUS) - (3:10 PM IST)
Men's Singles - Raj Aravindan Alagar - George Wyndham (SLE) - (4:55 pm IST)
Women's Singles - - Baby Sahana Ravi vs Gloria Gracia Wong (SZE) (9:40 pm IST)
Women's Singles - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi (NGR) - (10:15 pm IST)
Women's Singles - Sonalben Manubhai Patel - Amanda Jane Tscharke (AUS) - 10:15 pm IST
Men's Singles - Raj Aravindan ALAGAR vs Isau Ogunkunle (NGR) - (12:00 AM IST/Thursday)
Weightlifting:
Men's 109 kg – Lovpreet Singh – 02.00 PM IST
Women's 87kg – Purnima Pandey – 06.30 PM IST
Men's 109 kg – Gurdeep Singh – 11 PM IST
-
01:29 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE: India's schedule on Day 6
Cricket:
Women's T20 – India versus Barbados – 10.30 PM IST
Hockey:
Women's Pool A – India versus Canada 03.30 PM IST
Men's Pool B – India versus Canada – 06.30 PM IST
Judo:
Women's 78kg quarter-finals – Tulika Mann – 2.30 PM IST onwards
Men's 100kg elimination round of 16 – Deepak Deswal – 2.30 PM IST onwards
Lawn Bowls:
Men's Singles – Mridul Borgohain - 1 PM IST and 4 PM IST
Women's Pair – India versus Niue – 1 PM IST and 4 PM IST
Men's Four – India versus Cook Islands and England – 7.30 PM IST and 10.30 PM IST
Women's Triple – India versus Niue (07.30 PM IST )
Women's Pairs - India vs South Africa (4 PM IST)
Men's Four - India vs England (10:30 PM IST)
-
01:28 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE: India's schedule on Day 6
A look at India's schedule at CWG 2022 on Day 6: (Timings in IST)
Athletics:
Women's Shot Put final – Manpreet Kaur (12.35 am on Thursday)
Men's high jump final - Tejaswin Shankar (11.30 pm IST)
Men's Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 Final - Aneesh Kumar Surendran Pillai, Devendra Gahlot, Devender Kumar (1:15 am IST on Thursday)
Boxing:
Women
45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) – quarterfinals –Nitu Ganghas (4.45 pm)
48-50 kg (light flyweight) - quarterfinals - Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM)
66-70 kg (light middleweight) -quarter-finals - Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 am on Thursday)
Men
54-57 kg (featherweight) – quarterfinals – Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 pm)
75-80 kg (light heavyweight) - quarter-finals – Ashish Kumar (2.00 AM on Wednesday)
-
01:20 PM
CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Nikhat Zahreen Eyes Semi-Final Berth
Boxer Nikhat Zahreen will contest in quarterfinals of 48-50kg event today. Her match will begin at 11.15 pm.
-
01:09 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE Updates: A Medal In High Jump?
Tejaswin Shankar will contest in the men's high jump final today. The contest will begin at 11.30 pm.
-
01:03 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE Updates: Can India Bag A Medal In Shot Put?
Manpreet Kaur will contest in the final of the women's shot put today. The event will begin at 12.35 am (IST) on Thursday.
-
12:50 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE Updates: Indian Women's Hockey Team's Clash With Canada
The women's hockey team will also clash with Canada today. The match will begin at 3.30 pm.
-
12:45 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE Updates: Indian Men's Hockey Team To Clash With Canada
The Indian men's hockey team will clash with Canada today. The match will begin at 6.30 pm.
-
12:39 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE Updates: Check Squad Of India And Barbados
Following is the squad of both sides for T20Is In CWG 2022:
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol
Barbados Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews (c), Kycia Knight (w), Aaliyah Alleyne, Kyshona Knight, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Keila Elliott, Shanika Bruce, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Williams, Shaunte Carrington, Shai Carrington
-
12:35 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE Updates: India vs Barbados Clash In Women's T20I
The Indian women's cricket team will also lock horns with Barbados today. The women's team had lost their first league stage game to Australia, but made a strong comeback in their second match against arch-rivals Pakistan.
-
12:32 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE Updates: Can Weightlifters Bag More Medals For India?
India would hope that the weightlifters continue their strong performance at the CWG 2022. Today, Lovpreet Singh, Purnima Pandey and Gurdeep Singh will compete in 109kg, 87kg and 109kg categories of weightlifting, respectively.
-
12:31 PM
CWG 2022 LIVE Updates: India Look To Improve Its Medal Tally
On day 6 of the Commonwealth Games, India would look to consolidate its position at the medal tally. Currently, India has 13 medals - 5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze.
Top News
-
World
-
Sports
-
World
-
World
-
India
-
India
-
Education
CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE: Boxer Nikhat Zahreen Eyes Semis Berth, Shot-Putter Manpreet Kaur Targets Gold
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 01:30 PM IST
India would look to improve its place on the medal tally on day 6 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), with hopes that weightlifters will continue their impressive show at the tournament. Presently, India has 13 medals - 5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze - in its kitty, with the majority of them being bagged by weightlifters. Today, Lovpreet Singh, Purnima Pandey and Gurdeep Singh will compete in 109kg, 87kg and 109kg categories of weightlifting. Meanwhile, high jumper Tejaswin Shankar and shot puter Manpreet Kaur will also compete in the finals of their respective sports. In addition to that, the women's cricket team will clash with Barbados in league stage of the game. The men's and women's hockey teams will also be in action, with both playing their league stage games against Canada.