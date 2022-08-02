CWG 2022, Day 4: Judokas Strike Silver And Bronze; Badminton, Lawn Bowls Assure Medals

On Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Judoka Shushila won a Silver medal while Vijay Kumar won a bronze. India is also assured of silver in Badminton mixed event after India defeated Singapore by 3-0. Also, success trickled in from the most unexpected corner for India at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday when an unknown unit of four women assured the country of a historic medal in rarely followed lawn bowls. India has so far won six medals (three gold, two silver and one bronze) in CWG 2022.

Coming together from as diverse fields as police, teaching and administration, the quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia, finally have something to answer back to naysayers.

Indian judokas L Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav ensured that there will be an addition to the country's medal tally on the day. While Shushila won a silver in women's 48kg, Vijay grabbed a bronze in men's 60kg.

The 27-year-old Shushila fought hard before losing the final via 'Waza-Ari' in the 4.25-minute final against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi.

Yadav dished out a dominating show to take down Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus with an 'Ippon' in the bronze medal match.

For Shushila, it was her second silver medal at the showpiece event. She had finished runners-up at the 2014 Glasgow games as well.

After the high of five medals in two days, the weightlifting contingent could not add to the tally as Ajay Singh (81kg) missed the bronze by a whisker.

The 25-year-old managed a total effort of 319kg (143kg+176kg) to finish fourth best in the men's 81kg event.

Amit Panghal moved to the men's flyweight (51kg) quarterfinals after out-punching Namri Berri of Vanuatu via a unanimous verdict.

Panghal, who is participating in his first big tournament after the disappointing show at the Tokyo Olympics, looked in control throughout the three rounds.

A profligate men's hockey team squandered position of advantage to play out a 4-4 draw against England. The team was leading 3-0 at one time but allowed the host nation to walk away with a draw.

Meanwhile, the Badminton Mixed team defeated Singapore by 3-0 to enter the Finals. India will now play against Malaysia for the gold medal at CWG 2022.

