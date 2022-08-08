CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony: Check Timings, When, Where And How To Watch Live Stream On Channels And OTT

The multi-sports event of Commonwealth Games 2022 is all set to come to an end on August 9 with its closing ceremony. This time several players made the nation proud by bagging gold medals at the event. At the CWG 2022 closing ceremony, several performers will be participating in the ceremony. On the day of the closing ceremony, the baton for the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be given to the next host Victoria, Australia.

The 11-day of sports event was one big event with Indian players making the nation proud by bringing back medals. Meanwhile, on Monday, PV Sindhu bagged a gold medal in maiden singles. Sindhu defeated Michelle Li of Canada 21-15 and 21-13 on the last day of the quadrennial event in Birmingham.

Date and time of the Commonwealth closing ceremony?

On August 9, the Commonwealth Games 2022 event will be wrapped up at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium -- 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Commonwealth Closing Ceremony?

If you are also interested in watching the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony, then you can enjoy the live telecast of the show on television channels including DD Sports, Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4.

Which OTT Platform will stream the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony?

One can also switch to the Sony Liv app to watch the closing ceremony live.

The closing ceremony is going to be a huge night with Apache Indian, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie, Jacob Banks, Jaykae and Jorja Smith. Laura Mvula, Ash, Mahalia and Musical Youth performing on stage along with Neelam Gill, Panjabi MC, Talulah-Eve, The Selecter and UB40.

Apart from that, the closing ceremony will feature a sequence from the theatre show Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, anchored by British singer Laura Mvula.