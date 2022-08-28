CWG 2022 Bronze Medallist Pooja Sihag's Husband Found Dead In Haryana's Rohtak

Commonwealth Games 2022 Bronze medalist, Pooja Sihag's husband Ajay Nandal was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. Ajay Nandal was a national-level wrestler and his body was found in Haryana's Rohtak on late Saturday evening. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, and the reports are still awaited.

"Ajay Nandal's body was sent for post-mortem. His father has alleged a drug overdose involving Ajay's friend Ravi. The incident took place near Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya: Rohtak DSP Mahesh Kumar," news agency ANI reported.

As per the information given by the Rohtak DSP Mahesh Kumar, the incident happenned near Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya. However, Ajay's father alleged that his son became the victim of a drug overdose. The incident took place around 7 PM in the evening.

The DSP further shared that they received information stating that the health situation of some people has deteriorated and they have been rushed to the Holy Heart Hospital. Further, after reaching the hospital, it was revealed that the national-level wrestler Ajay Nandal died and his companions Sonu and Ravi are undergoing treatment.

Ajay Nandal hailed from Garhi Bohar village in Haryana’s Rohtak. Meanwhile, the police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

Indian wrestler Pooja Sihag clinched the bronze medal in the Women’s Freestyle 76kg category final after delivering a dominant performance against Australia’s Naomi de Bruine in Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham started on July 28 and concluded on August 8.

(With ANI inputs)