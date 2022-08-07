CWG 2022: Boxers Continue To Shine For India as Nitu Ganghas, Amit Panghal Win Golds

India's golden run in boxing at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) continued on Sunday after boxers Nitu Ghyanghas and Amit Panghal bagged a gold medal in the finals of the their respective categories. Their victories took India's medal tally at the CWG 2022 to 43 - 15 gold, 11 silver, and 17 bronze.

This is the first major senior medal for Nitu, who was contesting in the women's 45kg-48kg (minimum weight) category. However, the 21-year-old from Haryana never looked nervous and was in full flow against Demie-Jade Resztan of England, beating her by a unanimous 5-0 scoreline.

Starting the bout aggressively, Nitu won the first round 4-1. Resztan's struggles continued in the second round, which the Indian puncher won 5-0. Although Resztan tried to make a comeback in the third round, she couldn't keep up with Nitu's range and speed, losing it as well.

The fourth and fifth rounds also went in Nitu's favour as she bagged her first gold medal at the senior level.

Talking about Panghal, his victory at the CWG final will help him recover his confidence that he lost after a meltdown at the Tokyo Olympics, where a medal was expected from him.

Panghal, contesting in men's 51kg category, unanimously defeated England's Kiaran MacDonald by a 5-0 verdict, thus winning his first-ever gold medal at the Games. This is also Panghal's second medal at the Commonwealth Games overall, having won a silver in the previous edition in Gold Coast.

Panghal, 26, had reached the final after beating Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba with a 5-0 unanimous decision win in the semi-finals. He was left on the back foot as his younger, more aggressive opponent landed a barrage of punches on the world championship silver medallist.

Trailing 2-3 after initially, Panghal, who looked to put behind the ghost of the Tokyo Olympics where he made a first round exit, had to dig deep in his reservoir of experience. The Asian Games champion upped the ante, landing hooks and jabs at will to take the round.

The final three minutes were keenly contested with both pugilists trying to leave an impression but four of the judges ruled in favour of Panghal.