CWG 2022: 3 More Medals Assured For India In Boxing As Amit, Jaismine, Sagar Reach Semi-Finals

Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Sagar Ahlawat and Jaismine Lamboria advanced to the semi-final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning their respective quarter-final bouts, assuring three more medals for the country, in Birmingham on Thursday.

Former world No 1 Amit beat young Scottish boxer Lennon Mulligan 5-0 in his quarter-final to storm into the semi-finals of the men's flyweight 51kg boxing event. In the women's 60kg lightweight division, India's Jaismine managed to beat New Zealand's Troy Garton by a 4-1 split decision to enter the final four.

Meanwhile, Sagar Ahlawat booked his place in the semi-final with his victory over Keddy Evans Agnes of Seychelles by unanimous decision. He defeated his opponent with a big margin of 5-0 in the 92+ kg Super Heavyweight Boxing quarter-final.

In the semi-finals at Birmingham 2022, the 26-year-old Panghal will be up against Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba, who knocked out Australia's Alex Winwood in his final eight bouts. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old will face Gemma Paige Richardson in her semi-final bout on Saturday.

Panghal, a former Asian Games champion and world championships silver medallist, eased into the bout after landing some big left jabs early but the young Scotsman presented a resolute front, landing a few meaty shots of his own. Mulligan came out swinging in the second round and stayed busy on the mat to push the Indian to the ropes.

The experienced Amit, though, counter punched his way out of the seize and nicked the second round off the young Scotsman as well on the scorecard. The third round was one-way traffic as Panghal controlled Mulligan throughout and easily emerged the victor by unanimous decision.

"I am confident of winning the gold medal, especially after that performance. I had never boxed him before so I didn't know much about him but I had a strategy and it worked very well. I hit and moved. I have been working on my endurance and footwork and I feel so strong because I know I can win every fight," said Amit after the win.

Before Amit, Sagar and Jaismine, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohd Hussamudin (57kg) had also reached the semifinal stage. So, a total of six boxing medals have been assured for India at CWG 2022, so far. Notably, both losing semi-finalists win a bronze and reaching the top four guarantees a medal in boxing.

(With Agencies Inputs)