Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch CRO vs MAR Match Live On TV And Online In India

MOROCCO is all set to play against 2018 runners-up Croatia in the third-place playoff of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The match will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar at 8:30 PM (IST).

Morocco set the record by becoming the first Arab and African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals before losing 2-0 to France. Coach Walid Regragui also became the first Arab manager to lead a team to the knockout rounds.

Both the teams had earlier met in their opening Group F match and played out a goalless draw.

Croatia vs Morocco: Head To Head

Earlier, the two teams have met only twice, including in this tournament's group stage. Their only previous meeting prior to the World Cup was in 1996 in the semi-final of the King Hassan II International Cup. The match ended in a 2-2 draw before Croatia won 7-6 on penalties.

Croatia vs Morocco: Predicted Lineups:

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Sutalo, Sosa, Modric, Jakic, Kovacic, Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisi.

Morocco: Bono, Hakimi, El-Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat-Allah, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Here's How Indian Fans Can Watch The FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Between Croatia And Morocco:

Where Is Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third-Place Play-Off Match?

The match is all set to be played on December 17 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

When Is Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third-Place Play-Off Match?

The match will be held at 8:30 PM (IST).

How Can Indian Viewers Watch Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third-Place Play-Off Match?

The Indian fans who want to watch the third-place playoff between Croatia and Morocco can see the live streaming online on JioCinema app and website for free. Apart from this, the World Cup match will also be telecasted live on Sports 18 HD and Sports 18.