Croatia vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch CRO vs BEL Match Live Online And On TV In India

Belgium's Wout Faes and Leander Dendoncker with teammates on the pitch before the match. (Photo: Reuters)

2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia will take on Belgium in their last match of the group stage in Group F on Thursday.

Croatia and Belgium are yet to make it to the last 16 and both teams will be eyeing to advance to the next stage of the World Cup.

Whoever will win the game will book their spot for the last 16 unconditionally. A draw for Croatia will be enough while Belgium will then be relying on Canada to defeat Morocco by three goals to stand a chance of a knockout place.

A win for Belgium will see them finish above Croatia in Group F.

Teams:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Leander Dendoncker.

Where Is Croatia vs Belgium Match Be Played?

Croatia vs Belgium match will take place at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan which has a Capacity of 45,032.

When Will Croatia vs Belgium Match Be Played?

Croatia vs Belgium match will be played on Thursday, December 1 at 08:30 PM in India.

How Can Indian Fans Watch Croatia vs Belgium Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.