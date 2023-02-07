Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Teammate Luiz Gustavo Backs Him Despite 'Tough' Matches

Al Nassr midfielder Luiz Gustavo backed his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo despite his dry spell of goals in the ongoing Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo, who was bought at a monumental price by Al-Nassr right after the FIFA World Cup 2022 has not performed upto his potential scoring just a single goal in the tournament till now.

The former Bayern Munich also added that the presence of the 38-year-old is making it difficult for the team as all teams want to perform particularly well against him.

"Certainly, the presence of Cristiano (Ronaldo) makes it difficult for us, as all teams seek to participate against him in the best possible way, and he gives motivation to everyone," Gustavo told RT Arabic.

"His presence at Al-Nassr gives a great advantage to the group because we learn from him every day, given the great capabilities he possesses, both technically and physically," Gustavo added.

Gustavo reiterated that he confident of seeing the Portuguese star excelling in this 'challenge' too.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was created for challenges and he always succeeds in them. And everyone here is waiting for what he will present. He has already scored his first goal and he, therefore, got rid of the pressure," the Brazilian further said.