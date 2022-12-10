Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Down Tunnel In Tears As Portugal Crash Out Of World Cup | Watch

In a shock result of the third quarter-final, African nation Morocco became the first country from the region to enter the World Cup semifinal after beating Portugal 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

Morocco's win ended Portugal's run in the World Cup including Cristiano Ronaldo's final hope to lift the title for his country. Ronaldo was seen in tears after the referee blew the final whistle in the quarter-final clash. In fact, the star forward continued as he walked down the tunnel.

Sad to see @Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears…

He won every Trophy 🏆 that was there except the #WorldCup

He will remain a #GOAT𓃵 always … Greatest Of All Time..

Great to see an African Nation #Morocco in the Semis.. but I’m Personally Rooting for #England to win the #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/0N27VQCgzE — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) December 10, 2022

It was Youssef En-Nesyri's 42nd-minute goal which gave the historic win to Morocco in the World Cup. En-Nesyri converted the Yahya Attiat-Allah cross as he took the giant jump to stay above Portugal defenders to guide the ball to the back of the net.



However, Ronaldo came off the bench six minutes after the break but was unable to produce any magic in the game. The 37-year-old looked off-colour in the game which would have been his last appearance in the showpiece event.

The winner of the last quarter-final between England and France will face Morocco in the semifinal.

Morocco played a goalless stalemate against giant Croatia and also overcome Belgium and Canada in the group stage dream run. In the last 16 encounter, Morocco thrashed 2010 World Cup champions Spain on penalties.