Lisbon (Portugal) | Jagran Sports Desk: Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Manchester United's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Tuesday following the death of his newborn son a day earlier, said the club in a statement.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," said Manchester United on its website. "As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy."

37-year-old Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez - who in October last year said they were expecting twins - on Monday had announced the death of their newborn son. Asking for privacy during this difficult time, the couple had thanked the doctors and nurses for their expert care and support.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," the couple said in a joint statement on social media.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ronaldo, five-time world Player of the Year, rejoined Manchester United last year after winning multiple trophies with Real Madrid and Juventus. He and Rodriguez, who met during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid, have a four-year old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma