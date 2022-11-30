Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Saudi Club Al-Nassr For USD 207m Per Season: Report

The 37-year-old striker parted ways with United following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where the Portugal captain said he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

By JE Sports Desk
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 06:26 PM IST
Minute Read
Cristiano Ronaldo during his stint with Manchester United (Photo: Reuters)

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is moving his base to the middle east as he received a massive deal from Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr after his unceremonious exit from the Premier League side Manchester United.

As per Spanish daily Marca, Ronaldo has agreed to join Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year deal for a whopping USD 207 million (£172.9 million) per year.

Things turned bitter between Ronalda and United following the former's interview with journalist Piers Morgan where the striker said he felt "betrayed" at the club.

It is expected that Ronaldo will sign the deal after the conclusion of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ronaldo is busy performing national duties for his side in Doha.

Al-Nassr are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia. They have won the country's top flight nine times, with the last victory coming in 2019.

In both 2020 and 2021, Al-Nassr may not have won the league, but they did manage to win the Saudi Super Cup.

Al-Nassr are currently managed by Frenchman Rudi Garcia, who has previously coached Roma, Marseille and Lyon.

