New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The federation further said that the 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss the UEFA Nations League game against Sweden on Wednesday but he has "no symptoms and is in isolation".

"Cristiano Ronaldo was released from training with the national team after a positive test for Covid-19, so he will not face Sweden. The Portugal international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation," the statement read.

Portuguese Football Federation then said that other players later underwent new tests and all tested negative.

"Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol," the statement read.

The news comes two days after Ronaldo took part in Portugal's previous Nations League game against France. The next match against Sweden is set to be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, the home ground of Ronaldo's boyhood club Sporting CP.

Ronaldo is also expected to miss the Juve's Serie A trip to Crotone this Saturday and their Champions League group stage match against Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta