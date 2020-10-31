Cristiano Ronaldo who is among the best footballers in game's history, first tested positive for the deadly pathogen on October 13 when he was on his international duty for Portugal playing in the National League.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a relief for Portugal and Juventus star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who contracted the coronavirus earlier this month, is closing in on a return to his club as he tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday after suffering from deadly pathogen for 19 days.

The news was confirmed by his Serie A club Juventus in an official statement on their website and according to it, the striker is out of his home isolation. According to a report by Goal.com, CR7 is set to take another test on Saturday and will train individually and if the test comes back negative, Ronaldo will be called in for Juventus' Serie A clash against Spezia on Sunday.

"Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19. The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation," the official statement said.

Cristiano Ronaldo who is among the best footballers in game's history, first tested positive for the deadly pathogen on October 13 when he was on his international duty for Portugal playing in the National League. The Portugal Football Federation, at that time, confirmed the news and said that Ronaldo's test had returned positive a day after the goalless draw with France. He had to travel on a “medical flight” from Lisbon to Turin to finish his isolation period.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was released from training with the national team after a positive test for Covid-19, so he will not face Sweden. The Portugal international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation," the statement by Portugal Football Federation read.

He had tested positive again in a second test on October 22 further delaying his joining in his club Juventus and missing the Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Since then the Juventus forward has been in home isolation but the disease can not take away his dedication towards the game and he continued to train at his home. He regularly updated his fans on his Instagram handle and posted several posts of his training sessions, alone at home.

View this post on Instagram Forza Ragazzi! Tutti insieme! 💪🏽👏🏽 Fino Alla Fine!👊🏽 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) onOct 28, 2020 at 9:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram kaizen philosophy👍 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) onOct 30, 2020 at 3:54am PDT

The Portuguese star, who has played in two of the biggest football clubs -- Manchester United and Real Madrid -- in his 16 years long career joined Serie A club Juventus in 2018. The star footballer has proved his mettle in the game and is considered as the GOAT of the game. He has won 5 Ballon d'Or titles in his career.

