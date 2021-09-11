Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Ronaldo, who returned to United from Juventus last month, opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime, pouncing from close range after Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman spilt out a low drive from Mason Greenwood.

Javier Manquillo brought Newcastle level in the 56th minute with a low right-foot drive after Miguel Almiron had led a swift counter from the visitors.

Ronaldo restored United's lead with his second -- showing power and speed as he latched on to a through ball from Luke Shaw and fired through Woodman's legs before reeling off to celebrate with his teammates in front of an ecstatic Stretford End.

Fernandes made sure of the three points in spectacular style 10 minutes from time, collecting a square ball from Paul Pogba and unleashing an unstoppable shot from 25 metres which swerved at speed into the top corner. Substitute Jesse Lingard added to the celebration with a well-taken shot from inside the box after good work from Pogba.

The 36-year-old Portuguese forward spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them from Juventus last month on a two-year contract. Ronaldo scored 118 goals for the English club before moving to Real Madrid where he won four Champions League titles.

Ronaldo has been in terrific form recently, as last week he scored his 110th international goal during the World Cup qualifying match against Ireland to surpass Iran legend Ali Daie's tally in the all-time men's scoring record.

He first netted a goal in the dying minutes of the match to save the game and then fired another in the stoppage time as Portugal defeated Ireland 2-1 in the World Cup. With that goal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now scored 111 international goals and is now leading the charts.





