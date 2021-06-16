With the two goals, Ronaldo has now scored 11 goals in European Championships and surpassed the previous record of nine goals set by France's Michel Platini in the Euro's all-time leading scorer list.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Portuguese captain and star Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday (local time) scripted history in the European Championships and became the top-scorer of all-time in the European championship tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo named another record to his name after scoring two stunning goals in the opening match of Euro 2020 against Hungary.

With the two goals, Ronaldo has now scored 11 goals in European Championships and surpassed the previous record of nine goals set by France's Michel Platini in the Euro's all-time leading scorer list. Ronaldo also became the first player to feature in games at five Euro 2020 finals tournaments.

Ronaldo is way ahead on the active players' list as only France's forward Antoine Griezmann comes close to Ronaldo as he has scored six goals in the seven matches played at Euros. The star Juventus striker also became the oldest player to score for Portugal at a major tournament (World Cup & Euros), aged 36 years and 130 days.

Cristiano Ronaldo 🤩



⚽️ All-time EURO top scorer (11 goals)

🇵🇹 All-time top scorer for Portugal (106 goals)

👕 First player to appear at 5 EURO final tournaments

👏 First player to score at 5 consecutive EURO final tournaments #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/rjJ7C5iXo1 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals against Hungary also improved his tally of international goals which reached 106 goals. With this, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is only three goals behind the footballing immortality -- Iranian striker Ali Daei's all-time record international goals tally of 109.

Ronaldo's 87th-minute penalty after a foul on Rafa Silva meant he overtook Michel Platini for most European Championship goals scored, taking his tally to 10 after Raphael Guerreiro's deflected goal had given them the lead three minutes earlier. Ronaldo, who missed a sitter in the first half, then delivered the final blow to a spirited Hungary side with a goal after a brilliant Portugal move in stoppage time.

The action on the pitch mirrored the fervour in the stands as Portugal played with real intensity, playing a direct game and hitting their front three with quick, long passes. With the win, Portugal sits at the top of the board in Group F and will take on Germany in Munich on June 19 while Hungary's next game is against France on the same day.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan