New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: February 5 marks a special day for the world of football as three leading strikers -- Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr and Carlos Tevez -- share their birthday on this day. Ronaldo and Neymar, once part of the greatest rivalry in the history of sports between Real Madrid and Barcelona, will turn 36 and 30 respectively, while Argentinian striker Tevas willl turn 37.

Widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, Ronaldo has won prestigious individual award Ballon d'Or five times in his career. Since his league debut in 2002, he has won 31 major trophies in his career, including five UEFA Champions Leagues titles. Ronaldo rose to prominence as a striker for Manchester United and joined Real Madrid ahead of the 2009-10 season for the then record transfer fee of 80 million Euros.

Brazilian striker Neymar made his national debut for Brazil at the age of 18. He was part of Barcelona's attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suerez, before transferring to Paris Saint-Germain for the record transfer fee of 222 million Euros. He is the second-highest goal scorer for Brazil and is ranked among world's most prominent sportspersons.

Tevez has been awarded South American Footballer of the Year three times, and Argentine Sportsperson of the Year once in his career. He is capable of playing as a striker, supporting forward and a winger.

Aside from these three strikers, the other prominent current and retired players who share their birthday on January 5 are: Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Gheorghe Hagi, Billy Sharp, and Sven-Goran Eriksson.

