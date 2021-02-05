Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: The Juventus FC forward, who is regarded one of the greatest footballers of all time, celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus FC forward who is regarded one of the greatest footballers of all time, celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday. Fans and the football fraternity alike flocked to the social media to wish the Portuguese striker on his special day.

In an illustrious career spanning 19 years, Ronaldo has won prestigious individual award Ballon d'Or five times, along with 31 other major trophies, including five UEFA Champions Leagues titles. Earlier this year, he scripted history by becoming the top goal-scorer in football history. On the occasion of his 36th birthday, let us look at five of his best goals.

Long Shot against Porto, 2009

Playing against Porto in the Champions League quarterfinals, Ronaldo picked up the ball 40 yards out and sent it thundering at the side nettings at over 100 kilometres per hour. The goal sent Manchester United into the semifinals of the Champions League 2009-10. Watch the video here:

Bicycle kick against Juventus

Ronaldo's thunderous bicycle kick against Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinal remains one the most memorable goals of his career. Playing for Real Madrid, the then 33-year-old fired the ball acrobatically into the net with a bicycle kick and gave the team a 2-0 lead. The overhead kick won UEFA goal of season. Watch the video here:

Free kick against Portsmouth

Ronaldo produced some of the most memorable moments of brilliance while playing for Manchester United. One such was the outrageous free kick against the Portsmouth at Old Trafford. The ball left Ronaldo's boot like a rocket and flew past the goalkeeper into the top corner of the net. Watch the video here:

A screamer against Osasuna

Playing for Real Madrid in La Liga against Osasuna, Ronaldo unleashed a powerful shot from 30 yards out that flew the ball past the goalkeeper into the nets immediately after it left his boot. Watch the video here:

Free kick against Arsenal

On May 5 2009, Ronald produced a long-range free kick from 40 yards out against Arsenal in the Champions League semifinals at the Emirates Stadium. The spectacular goal ended Arsenal's Champions League hopes. Watch the video here:

