Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name in the record books as he surpassed Austro-Czech Josef Bican to become the all-time leading scorer in football. The 37-year-old Portuguese striker, with 807 goals, achieved this stunning feat with a hat-trick for Manchester United against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

"Tremendously happy with my first hat-trick since I came back to Old Trafford! Nothing beats the feeling of being back on the pitch and help the team with goals and effort," he wrote on Instagram. "We’ve proven once again that we can beat any team in any given day, as long as we work hard and stand together as one. There are no limits for Man. United! No matter what! Let’s go, Devils!"

The moment @Cristiano hit 8️⃣0️⃣6️⃣ career goals and became the all-time leading scorer 👑#MUFC | #MUNTOT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 13, 2022

Ronaldo's first goal came in just the 12th minute of the game at Old Trafford with a superb strike into the top corner from outside the box. The Portugal international then went past Bican with a tap in from Jadon Sancho's neat pass to put United 2-1 in front before powerfully heading home his third to spark wild celebrations in the stands as United won 3-2.

It was the 59th treble of Ronaldo's career and his first for the Old Trafford side since 2008 following his return.

Ronaldo's goals have been scored for Sporting, United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portugal national team. The Czech FA has said that Bican's total was actually 821 goals following a review of his statistics.

Brazilian strikers Pele and Romario each scored more than 1,000 goals during their careers, but those statistics include strikes in amateur, unofficial and friendly matches.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma