The development, arguably the biggest after Lionel Messi's PSG transfer, came after Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday said his club would be open to signing Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In one of the biggest news in the sporting world, English football club Manchester United on Friday announced that it has signed a deal with an Italian football club, Juventus, to transfer Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa, and medical.

"Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain, and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal," United said in an official statement.

"I don't want to speculate too much. Cristiano is a legend of this club, he is the greatest player of all time. I was fortunate enough to play with him, I coached him when I got my job. He almost retired me when I got injured in that Wolverhampton game, he kept switching sides. He's such a tremendous human being so let's see what happens with him; everyone who's played with him will have a soft spot for him," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying

The Portuguese forward is headed back to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009. Financial details were not disclosed but British and Italian media said United would buy Ronaldo for 25 million euros on a two-year deal.

Ronaldo, signed by Juve in 2018 for 100 million euros ($117.90 million) from Real Madrid in the hope of leading them to an elusive Champions League title, will leave the club with 101 goals, two league crowns and a Coppa Italia to his name.

The 36-year-old won the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2008 at United alongside his team accolades, before sealing a then-world record 80 million pounds move to Madrid.

After telling Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on Thursday of his desire to leave Turin, widespread media reports claimed Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, had agreed on personal terms with Premier League champions Manchester City. "Ronaldo has no intention of continuing his association with Serie A club Juventus, manager Max Allegri confirmed on Friday".



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan