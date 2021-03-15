Jasprit Bumrah took to his Twitter handle to share a few pictures of his wedding with Sanjana Ganesan. Take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has finally tied the knot with his girlfriend Sanjana Ganesan. Yes, the duo have officially been pronounced man and wife. Sharing the news on social media, Jasprit took to his Twitter handle to share a few pictures of the wedding. In one picture the couple is seen looking at each other while sitting together, meanwhile in another click Jasprit and Sanjana are spotted taking pheras.

While posting his pics on social media, Jasprit wrote: “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana

Aww! aren't they looking beautiful together?

Their wedding took place on March 15 in Goa and as per reports the duo preferred to have an intimate ceremony where only close friends and family were invited.

Meanwhile, talking about Jasprit's wife Sanjana Ganesan, she is a model-turned sports anchor and has worked with Star Sports for IPL. She has also previously worked with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sanjana has also been a part of many beauty pageants including, ‘2012 Femina Style Diva’, 'Femina Miss India Pune' and more. Apart from this, she has also appeared in the popular reality show Splitsvilla 7 where she was one of the contestants.

Well, coming back to their wedding, we wish the lovely couple all the happiness.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal