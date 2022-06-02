New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings star pacer Deepak Chahar tied the knot with his fiancé Jaya Bhardwaj on Wednesday in a private ceremony in Agra. The cricketer took to his social media account and shared an adorable picture with his wife. In the picture, the cricketer can be seen putting the garland around Jaya’s neck.

Taking to Instagram, Deepak shared a picture from his big day, and in the picture, both the bride and groom can be seen smiling their heart out. Deepak can also be seen putting the garland around Jaya’s neck.

Sharing the picture, Deepak wrote, "When I met you the first time, I felt that you are the one, and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moments of my life. Everyone, pls give your blessings to us."

Apart from that, several pictures of Deepak and Jaya's sangeet ceremony also surfaced on the micro-blogging site Twitter, where both the bride and groom can be seen sitting on the stage while enjoying the show.

Take a look at the picture shared by the cricketer here:

Back in IPL 2021, the cricketer had proposed to his girlfriend in the stands after the match that took place between CSK and Punjab Kings. The video was shared on Deepak's Instagram profile page. In the video, the cricketer was seen going towards the stands where Jaya was sitting, and later he proposed to her in public.

For the unversed, Deepak was not a part of IPL 2022. CSK had bought the cricketer was Rs 14 crore in the 2022 player auction. However, Deepak could not make it to the game due to a back injury. Deepak is the cousin of Rahul Chahar, who is also an active cricketer.

Meanwhile, Deepak and Jaya's wedding reception is set to take place in Delhi's ITC Maurya. Several renowned faces from the cricket fraternity will be seen at the reception party.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen