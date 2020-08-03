PV Sindhu has asked Indian athletes should brace for the empty stadiums as it is going to be the norm in the immediate aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ace Badminton player PV Sindhu has asked Indian athletes to brace for playing the sports in empty stadiums as it is going to be the norm in the immediate aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

The world of sports came to a screeching halt in March as the pandemic started to spread across the globe.

"People would be scared to come and watch matches and we should get use to playing without spectators, empty stadiums. That will happen," Sindhu said during a webinar titled 'Let the Bird Fly! Moving On With Badminton', hosted by former Indian international shuttler Ameeta Sinh.

Sindhu added that it is safe for everyone like that and in these circumstances, you have to be ready for ‘anything and everything’.

Sindhu made her way into the Badminton finals of Rio Olympics in 2016, smashing other world champions on the way. After a formidable show in the finals against Spain’s Carolina Marin, Sindhu won the Olympic silver, the first-ever for a sportswoman in India. However, months before the Olympics, Sindhu had suffered the fracture, and despite that, she qualified for the Olympics and emerged among the top Badminton players of the world in Rio-2016.

Speaking about fighting her way back after that injury before Rio Olympics Sindhu said that despite her injury, she was doing her upper body exercise and believed that she would be able to do it, since she had braved such injuries even before that.

“It was really bad,” said Sindhu, while adding: “It took almost like eight months and I didn't play for six months. The 2016 Olympics qualification was there and I was almost depressed. I played almost 22 tournaments after the injury and got selected for Rio. It was not a small injury.

Even though I was injured I was doing my upper body exercise. I believed that I can do it and I have done it."

Sindhu said that since there are lots of expectations associated with her game all the time, she has taken the meditation route which she said has helped her winning crucial matches.

(with PTI inputs)

