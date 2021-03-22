Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal got engaged last year in September. Jwala announced the good news on Twitter and she shared a few pictures. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: 2021 is the year of good news. This year, some celebrities announced the news of pregnancy while some announced about getting married. Another celebrity joining the bandwagon is shuttler Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal. The duo is set to get married soon and the news was confirmed by the actor himself in an event. Actor Vishnu recently attended the pre-release event of Aranya in which he confirmed that they are ready to get married and will announce the date soon.

In the event, Vishal said, "We are going to tie the knot real soon and I am going to become a Telugu son-in-law now. I am extremely happy about it. I will announce the wedding date soon."

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal got engaged last year in September. Jwala announced the good news on Twitter and she shared a few pictures. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure."

In the photos, Jwala was donning a white maxi dress and her fiance Vishnu was seen in a yellow T-shirt. In the photos, the shuttler was showing off her engagement ring which was looking beautiful.

N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was!

Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure ❤️🥂😘 pic.twitter.com/qjqVkK6CWo — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 7, 2020

Jwala and Vishnu have been dating for a long time. They announced their relationship three years ago. The duo is very active on social media and they keep sharing their cute pictures on Instagram.

Meanwhile, talking about Vishnu, he was earlier married to Rajani. They tied the knot in 2010 and got separated in the year 2018. Talking about Jwala, she was earlier married to Chetan Anand but they parted ways in 2011.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma