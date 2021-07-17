Tokyo Olympics 2020: Suhas, who also a bronze medallist at the 2018 Asian Para Games, said that being a DM it was very challenging for him to train amid the pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY, who was also a para-badminton player, has been selected to represent India in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, scheduled to be held besides Tokyo Olympics 2020 starting next week.

Speaking on his selection to represent the country on the world stage, Suhas said that he is confident in winning a medal for the country at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Suhas, who also a bronze medallist at the 2018 Asian Para Games, said that being a DM it was very challenging for him to train amid the pandemic.

"Being the DM of Noida, it was a very challenging time during the Pandemic. But I never gave up on my training and devoted all my focus and time to it. I am very much confident to clinch a medal at Tokyo 2020," said Suhas in a statement.

As Para-Badminton is set to make its debut at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo next month, India will send a strong seven-member squad after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday granted two bipartite quotas to the country.

The addition of the two para shuttlers also boosted India's medal prospect in the two men's singles categories. India already has Bhagat in men's singles SL3 and Tarun Dhillon in men's singles SL4 events. Para shuttlers Suhas L. Yathiraj has been granted the quota in men's singles SL4 while Manoj Sarkar has made the cut in men's singles SL3, and will be joining the team led by world no. 1 Pramod Bhagat.

Suhas LY, whose full name is Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, is from Kerala. World no. 3 will represent the nation in the Olympics, scheduled to be held from July 23-August 8. Suhas is a 2007 batch IAS officer. He was also posted as Special Secretary in the Planning Department of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow. The incumbent Gautam Budh Nagar DM has rendered his services in several places of Uttar Pradesh like Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Hathras, Maharajganj, Mathura, Agra.

His first posting was in Agra as Assistant Collector. He had participated in the Paralympic Asian Games held in Indonesia in 2018 and brought the country a bronze medal. Suhas, who defeated disability with his hard work and passion, had also won the Paralympic Badminton Championship held in China.



The Team: Men's singles: Pramod Bhagat (SL3), Manoj Sarkar (SL3), Tarun Dhillon (SL4), Suhas L. Yathiraj (SL4), Krishna Nagar (SH6)

Women's doubles: Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli (SL3-SU5)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan