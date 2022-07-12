Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's Cricket To Make Debut In Birmingham CWG; Check Squads Here

Commonwealth Games 2022 will feature some new sporting events including the Women's T20 Cricket this year. The multi-sports event that will start on July 28 and continue till August 8 will mark the debut of the T20 Cricket in the long history of the CWG 2022 and that too with the first appearance of women’s cricket. The matches for the same will be held in Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Cricket at the Commonwealth Games will begin on July 29, 2022, with Australia taking on India at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

For Birmingham 2022, eight teams have qualified including the default qualification of England because of them being the hosts. Along with England, other top six ranked teams also qualified in the direct qualifiers and the last place was awarded to the winners of the CWG Qualifier tournament- Sri Lanka. The six direct qualifiers include Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Barbados.

India has been grouped with Australia, Barbados and Pakistan in the eight-team tournament. The top two teams from each group will face-off in the semis. India will open their campaign against Australia on 29 July and will face off against Pakistan on July 31. They will play their final group game against Barbados on 3 August. All three fixtures will be played in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Here are the Squads of all Qualified Teams for Commonwealth Games 2022:

India

India announced 15 members team and the squad will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with opener Smriti Mandhana named as her deputy.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Australia

Australia's team will be led by Meg Lanning in Birmingham in 2022.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

New Zealand

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Claudia Green, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan.

Meanwhile, England, Barbados, Sri Lanka and South Africa are yet to announce their respective teams for CWG 2022.