Commonwealth Games 2022: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming Of Opening Ceremony

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are all set to start on July 28 in Birmingham, England with about 5,000 athletes from 72 countries all geared up to give their best shots. The event will kick off with an opening ceremony and nearly 30,000 spectators. The music band Duran Duran will headline the opening ceremony of the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games.

The ceremony will however not witness the presence of England's Queen Elizabeth but his son Prince Charles will be attending the event in her absence. Meanwhile, India is also ready to see its national flag rising with the best athletes buckled up for the marquee event.

From Saikom Mirabai Chanu who bagged a silver medal in Glasgow Commonwealth Games (2014) and clinched a gold medal at the Gold Coast in 2018 to PV Sindhu, the double Olympic medallist, India will see its best athletes performing in the event.

Venue For The Opening Ceremony Of Commonwealth Games 2022:

The opening ceremony of the CWG 2022 will take place in the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.

Venue Of The Events Of Commonwealth Games 2022:

The events of the game will also take place within the city of Birmingham. All the venues are in Birmingham, England.

When Can You Watch The Opening Ceremony?

Indians can watch the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games which will be held on July 28, 2022, at 11:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony?

The viewers of India can watch the live telecast of the opening ceremony on the SONY SPORTS Network. The matches meanwhile, will be telecasted on-- Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony Six, and Sony TEN 4 channels. The viewers can also watch it on the Sony LIV app or website. Additionally, DD Sports will also live stream the opening ceremony in India.