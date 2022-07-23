Commonwealth Games 2022: Top 5 Indian Athletes To Watch Out For At CWG 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 is all set to kick off on July 28, 2022, in Birmingham, England. Meanwhile, 215 Indian athletes are ready to give their best performances. India, during the 2018 CWG bagged 66 medals, setting higher expectations for this time.

The country is gearing up for the huge event to take place with an Olympic champion and other Olympic medallists in the fray.

Let's Meet The Top 5 Gold Medalists From The Nation:

Saikom Mirabai Chanu:

Till now, weightlifter Mirabai has bagged two medals in the Commonwealth Games and is set to give her best shot in the upcoming edition of the competition. Chanu won a silver medal in Glasgow Commonwealth Games and clinched a gold medal at the Gold Coast in 2018.

She also registered victory during Tokyo Olympics where she won a silver medal in the Women’s Weightlifting 49kg category. She was the first athlete to grab a medal at the Olympic Games in 2021 and is believed to be a strong competition in the upcoming competition in Birmingham.

Neeraj Chopra:

Neeraj Chopra registered a big win by winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and his next target is the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Javelin thrower bagged a gold medal in the last edition of the tournament at Gold Coast in Australia.

PV Sindhu:

PV Sindhu, the double Olympic medallist, has almost all the records registered in her name, but an individual Commonwealth Games gold continues to elude the Indian badminton ace.

Sindhu, being consistent, will be taking part in CWG 2022 after winning the Singapore Open Super 500 last week. The former World Champion shuttler, during the 2018 games couldn't make to gold as her chance was snatched away by Saina Nehwal, who won the yellow metal after an intense final.

Bajrang Punia:

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia is among the top 5 athletes to take part in the game. Punia won a bronze medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a wide 8-0 margin. The 28-year-old will be looking to charge first and hold on to his title at the Birmingham Games.



Manika Batra:

Manika Batra, the Indian Table Tennis player gained a huge victory in the 2018 Games as she bagged an individual gold medal in the women's singles, team gold in the women's team event, a silver from the women's doubles (with Mouma Das) and a mixed doubles bronze with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. The 'Golden Girl' is expected to win as many hearts with her astonishing performances.