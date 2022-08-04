Commonwealth Games 2022: Tejaswin Shankar Wins Bronze In High Jump, India's First-Ever In CWG History

India on Wednesday added another feat to its achievements in Birmingham 2022 after Tejaswin Shankar won a bronze in high jump, the country's first-ever medal in the history of Commonwealth Games (CWG). This took India's medal tally in this year's event to 18 - 5 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze.

New Zealand's Hamish Kerr, a bronze medallist at World Championships, bagged the gold medal after he cleared 2.25m, pipping defending champion Brandon Starc from Australia courtesy of lesser fouls.

Meanwhile, Shankar, 23, started with a successful jump of 2.10m in his first attempt. Shankar took a smooth jump as he cleared the 2.15m hurdle with complete ease on his first attempt. He executed the 2.19m jump in an emphatic fashion. Throughout the game, Shankar did not find any difficulty getting over the bar once again with a 2.22m jump on his first attempt itself.

However, the Indian high jumper failed to get over the bar on his first attempt in the 2.25m hurdle and in his second attempt too. He decided to give 2.25m third attempt a miss and went straight for 2.28m but failed to clear it. With the failed attempts he had to settle for the bronze medal at the Birmingham 2022.

Former world and CWG champion Donald Thomas from the Bahamas was tied with Tejaswin Shankar at 2.22m but the Indian athlete earned the bronze for making fewer fouls.

Later, Shankar was lauded by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who said the 23-year-old Indian high jumper's bronze is "more special than a gold".

"The first-ever Indian athlete to win a medal in the high jump at CWG for India. Congratulations Tejaswani Shankar on creating history and also winning your first medal win at CWG. This bronze is more special than a gold!!" Thakur tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)