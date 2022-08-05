Commonwealth Games 2022: Murali Sreeshankar Scripts History, Bags Silver In Men's Long Jump

Murali Sreeshankar on Thursday scripted history after he bagged a silver medal for India in men's long jump at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The 23-year-old, who hails from Kerala's Palakkad district, produced a jump of 8.08m to finish at second place in the finals.

With this, India's medal tally has increased to 19 - 5 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze. It, however, will rise to 23 as boxers boxers Sagar Ahlawat, Jasmine Lamboriya, Rohit Tokas, and Amit Panghal reached the semi-finals of their respective categories.

Talking about Sreeshankar, he started with a jump of 7.60m in his first attempt in the finals. In his second and third attempts, the national record holder at the National Open Athletics Championships jumped a distance of 7.84m and 7.84m, respectively.

However, Sreeshankar's fourth attempt was a foul by just 1cm. In his fifth attempt, he jumped a stupendous 8.08m, which took him to the second position in the finals.

His best effort of 8.08m was tied with gold medallist Laquan Nairn of Bahrain, but he ended up winning the silver based on the second best jump after the tie. However, in this process, Sreeshankar became the only Indian male to win a silver medal in men's long jump.

Meanwhile, Jovan van Vuuren (8.06m) of South Africa took the bronze. The other Indian in the fray, Muhammed Anees Yahiya, ended at fifth with a best jump of 7.97m.

Sreeshankar's silver was the best among Indian male long jumpers in the CWG. Suresh Babu had won a bronze in the 1978 edition. Among women, Prajusha Maliakkal won a silver in the 2010 edition in Delhi, while legendary Anju Bobby George bagged a bronze in 2002.

On Wednesday, Tejaswin Shankar had won a bronze in men's high jump to open India's medal account in athletics in this CWG.