Commonwealth Games 2022 Medals Tally: Full List Of Indian Medal Winners In Birmingham

Over 200 Indian athletes were seen competing in the Commonwealth Games 2022 for medas in 16 different sports at Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. So far, India's medal tally has been magnificent with several golds, silvers and bronze. Indian athletes worked their game in sports such as wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and athletics to grab maximum number of medals.

Sanket Sagar was the first Indian to win a medal in Birmingham, bagging a silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting event. Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian to win gold at CWG 2022 while Jeremy Lalrinnunga was the first Indian man to clinch the top podium at Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Sudhir won the first medal for India, a gold, in para sports at the CWG 2022. He became the champion in the para powerlifting men's heavyweight category. And, the Women's Lawn Bowls team scripted history by getting a medal in the sport.

At the last edition at Gold Coast 2018, Indian athletes won a total of 66 medals, 26 gold and 20 silver and 20 bronze to finish third overall, behind hosts Australia and England.

Here are the Indian medal winners at Commonwealth Games 2022:

1 Sanket Sargar Silver Men's 55kg Weightlifting

2 Gururaja Poojary Bronze Men's 61kg Weightlifting

3 Mirabai Chanbu Gold Women's 49kg Weightlifting

4 Bindyarani Devi Silver Women's 55kg Weightlifting

5 Jeremy Lalrinnunga Gold Men's 67kg Weightlifting

6 Achinta Sheuli Gold Men’s 73kg Weightlifting

7 Sushila Devi Likmabam Silver Women's 48kg Judo

8 Vijay Kumar Yadav Bronze Men's 60kg Judo

9 Harjinder Kaur Bronze Women's 71kg Weightlifting

10 Indian women's team Gold Women's fours Lawn bowls

11 Vikas Thakur Silver Men's 96kg Weightlifting

12 Indian men's team Gold Men's team Table Tennis

13 Indian mixed team Silver Mixed team Badminton

14 Lovepreet Singh Bronze Men's 109kg Weightlifting

15 Saurav Ghosal Bronze Men's singles Squash

16 Tulika Maan Silver Women's +78kg Judo

17 Gurdeep Singh Bronze Men's +109kg Weightlifting

18 Tejaswin Shankar Bronze Men's high jump Athletics

19 Murali Sreeshankar Silver Men's long jump Athletics

20 Sudhir Gold Men's heavyweight Para Powerlifting

21 Anshu Malik Silver Women's 57kg freestyle Wrestling

22 Bajrang Punia Gold Men's 65kg freestyle Wrestling

23 Sakshi Malik Gold Women's 62kg freestyle Wrestling

24 Deepak Punia Gold Men’s 86kg freestyle Wrestling

25 Divya Kakran Bronze Women’s 68kg freestyle Wrestling

26 Mohit Grewal Bronze Men’s 125kg freestyle Wrestling

27 Priyanka Goswami Silver Women's 10000m race walk Athletics

28 Avinash Sable Silver Men's 3000m steeplechase Athletics

29 Indian men's team Silver Men's fours Lawn Bowls

30 Jasmine Lamboria Bronze Women's 60kg lightweight Boxing

31 Pooja Gehlot Bronze Women's 50kg freestyle Wrestling

32 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Gold Men's 57kg freestyle Wrestling

33 Vinesh Phogat Gold Women's 53kg freestyle Wrestling

34 Naveen Gold Men's 74kg freestyle Wrestling

35 Pooja Sihag Bronze Women’s 76kg freestyle Wrestling

36 Mohammad Hussamuddin Bronze Men's 57kg featherweight Boxing

37 Deepak Nehra Bronze Men's 97kg freestyle Wrestling

38 Rohit Tokas Bronze Men's 67kg welterweight Boxing

39 Sonalben Patel Bronze Women's singles Classes 3-5 Para Table Tennis

40 Bhavina Patel Bronze Women's singles classes 3-5 Para Table Tennis

41 Women's hockey team Bronze Women's hockey Hockey

42 Nitu Ghangas Gold Women's 48kg minimumweight Boxing

43 Amit Panghal Gold Men's 51kg flyweight Boxing

44 Eldhose Paul Gold Men’s triple jump Athletics

45 Abdulla Aboobacker Silver Men’s triple jump Athletics

46 Sandeep Kumar Bronze Men's 10000m race walk Athletics

47 Annu Rani Bronze Women's javelin throw Athletics

48 Nikhat Zareen Gold Women's 50 Kg (Fly Weight) Boxing

49 Indian Men's Team Silver Men's Doubles Table Tennis

Here's Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian medal winners by sport

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total

Weightlifting 3 3 4 10

Judo 0 2 1 3

Lawn bowls 1 1 0 2

Table Tennis 1 2 0 2

Badminton 0 1 0 1

Squash 0 0 1 1

Para Powerlifting 1 0 0 1

Athletics 1 4 3 8

Wrestling 6 1 5 12

Boxing 3 0 3 6

Para Table Tennis 1 0 1 2

Hockey 0 0 1 1

TOTAL 17 13 19 49