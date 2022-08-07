Commonwealth Games 2022 Medals Tally: Full List Of Indian Medal Winners In Birmingham

Updated: Sun, 07 Aug 2022 08:04 PM IST
Over 200 Indian athletes were seen competing in the Commonwealth Games 2022 for medas in 16 different sports at Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. So far, India's medal tally has been magnificent with several golds, silvers and bronze. Indian athletes worked their game in sports such as wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and athletics to grab maximum number of medals.
Sanket Sagar was the first Indian to win a medal in Birmingham, bagging a silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting event. Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian to win gold at CWG 2022 while Jeremy Lalrinnunga was the first Indian man to clinch the top podium at Birmingham.
Meanwhile, Sudhir won the first medal for India, a gold, in para sports at the CWG 2022. He became the champion in the para powerlifting men's heavyweight category. And, the Women's Lawn Bowls team scripted history by getting a medal in the sport.
At the last edition at Gold Coast 2018, Indian athletes won a total of 66 medals, 26 gold and 20 silver and 20 bronze to finish third overall, behind hosts Australia and England.
Here are the Indian medal winners at Commonwealth Games 2022:
1 Sanket Sargar Silver Men's 55kg Weightlifting
2 Gururaja Poojary Bronze Men's 61kg Weightlifting
3 Mirabai Chanbu Gold Women's 49kg Weightlifting
4 Bindyarani Devi Silver Women's 55kg Weightlifting
5 Jeremy Lalrinnunga Gold Men's 67kg Weightlifting
6 Achinta Sheuli Gold Men’s 73kg Weightlifting
7 Sushila Devi Likmabam Silver Women's 48kg Judo
8 Vijay Kumar Yadav Bronze Men's 60kg Judo
9 Harjinder Kaur Bronze Women's 71kg Weightlifting
10 Indian women's team Gold Women's fours Lawn bowls
11 Vikas Thakur Silver Men's 96kg Weightlifting
12 Indian men's team Gold Men's team Table Tennis
13 Indian mixed team Silver Mixed team Badminton
14 Lovepreet Singh Bronze Men's 109kg Weightlifting
15 Saurav Ghosal Bronze Men's singles Squash
16 Tulika Maan Silver Women's +78kg Judo
17 Gurdeep Singh Bronze Men's +109kg Weightlifting
18 Tejaswin Shankar Bronze Men's high jump Athletics
19 Murali Sreeshankar Silver Men's long jump Athletics
20 Sudhir Gold Men's heavyweight Para Powerlifting
21 Anshu Malik Silver Women's 57kg freestyle Wrestling
22 Bajrang Punia Gold Men's 65kg freestyle Wrestling
23 Sakshi Malik Gold Women's 62kg freestyle Wrestling
24 Deepak Punia Gold Men’s 86kg freestyle Wrestling
25 Divya Kakran Bronze Women’s 68kg freestyle Wrestling
26 Mohit Grewal Bronze Men’s 125kg freestyle Wrestling
27 Priyanka Goswami Silver Women's 10000m race walk Athletics
28 Avinash Sable Silver Men's 3000m steeplechase Athletics
29 Indian men's team Silver Men's fours Lawn Bowls
30 Jasmine Lamboria Bronze Women's 60kg lightweight Boxing
31 Pooja Gehlot Bronze Women's 50kg freestyle Wrestling
32 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Gold Men's 57kg freestyle Wrestling
33 Vinesh Phogat Gold Women's 53kg freestyle Wrestling
34 Naveen Gold Men's 74kg freestyle Wrestling
35 Pooja Sihag Bronze Women’s 76kg freestyle Wrestling
36 Mohammad Hussamuddin Bronze Men's 57kg featherweight Boxing
37 Deepak Nehra Bronze Men's 97kg freestyle Wrestling
38 Rohit Tokas Bronze Men's 67kg welterweight Boxing
39 Sonalben Patel Bronze Women's singles Classes 3-5 Para Table Tennis
40 Bhavina Patel Bronze Women's singles classes 3-5 Para Table Tennis
41 Women's hockey team Bronze Women's hockey Hockey
42 Nitu Ghangas Gold Women's 48kg minimumweight Boxing
43 Amit Panghal Gold Men's 51kg flyweight Boxing
44 Eldhose Paul Gold Men’s triple jump Athletics
45 Abdulla Aboobacker Silver Men’s triple jump Athletics
46 Sandeep Kumar Bronze Men's 10000m race walk Athletics
47 Annu Rani Bronze Women's javelin throw Athletics
48 Nikhat Zareen Gold Women's 50 Kg (Fly Weight) Boxing
49 Indian Men's Team Silver Men's Doubles Table Tennis
Here's Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian medal winners by sport
Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total
Weightlifting 3 3 4 10
Judo 0 2 1 3
Lawn bowls 1 1 0 2
Table Tennis 1 2 0 2
Badminton 0 1 0 1
Squash 0 0 1 1
Para Powerlifting 1 0 0 1
Athletics 1 4 3 8
Wrestling 6 1 5 12
Boxing 3 0 3 6
Para Table Tennis 1 0 1 2
Hockey 0 0 1 1
TOTAL 17 13 19 49