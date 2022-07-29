Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: All Eyes On India Vs Australia Cricket Match As CWG Begins

-
12:46 PM
India In The All-Time Medal Table
Currently, India ranked fourth in the all-time medal tally at the Commonwealth Games.
-
12:24 PM
Indian Hockey Team In Action
Today, the Indian hockey team will also be in action, with women's team facing Ghana. The match will begin at 6.30 pm.
-
12:17 PM
India Vs Australia T20I Match: What's The Full Squad Of Both Teams?
Following is the full squad of both teams for Commonwealth Games 2022:
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol.
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington.
-
12:15 PM
India To Face Australia In T20I Match
Today, Indian women's team will face Australia in their inaugural game of Commonwealth Games 2022. The match will begin at 3.30 am.
-
12:10 PM
What About India's Schedule For Day 1?
Indian athletes will take part in multiple events on day 1 of the Commonwealth Games. Click here to check out India's complete schedule for day 1 here.
-
12:05 PM
Check Out The Images For CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony!
Click here to check out some of the images for the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony.
-
12:04 PM
What Was Special About This Year's Opening Ceremony?
The two-hour-long ceremony saw several programmes carnival-like displays that were organised by the hosts that boosted the city's impressive inventions, buttons, car horns, celluloid film and printing press at the Alexander Stadium. Click here to read more.
-
12:02 PM
PV Sindh, Manpreet Singh Were India's Flagbearers
Shuttler PV Sindhu and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh were India's flagbearer in the opening ceremony today.
-
12:01 PM
Commonwealth Games Begins!
The Commonwealth Games began yesterday with a grand opening ceremony. This year, 6,500 sportspersons from 72 nations and territories are participating in the event.
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: All Eyes On India Vs Australia Cricket Match As CWG Begins
Aalok Sensharma
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:46 PM IST
The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) began yesterday with a grand opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. Commonwealth Games have always been a happy hunting ground for India, which over the years has performed stupendously in them. Hopes are also high this year as India is coming to the tournament with strong performances in the Tokyo Olympics. On day 1 of the tournament, Indian athletes will take part in multiple sporting events. However, all eyes would be on the women cricket team's match with Australia. Besides, the focus will also be on badminton's mixed team match against arch-rival Pakistan and hockey women's team's game against Ghana.
29 July 2022