Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: All Eyes On India Vs Australia Cricket Match As CWG Begins

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) began yesterday with a grand opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. Commonwealth Games have always been a happy hunting ground for India, which over the years has performed stupendously in them. Hopes are also high this year as India is coming to the tournament with strong performances in the Tokyo Olympics. On day 1 of the tournament, Indian athletes will take part in multiple sporting events. However, all eyes would be on the women cricket team's match with Australia. Besides, the focus will also be on badminton's mixed team match against arch-rival Pakistan and hockey women's team's game against Ghana.