Commonwealth Games 2022: Lifter Lovepreet Singh Bags Bronze In Men's 109kg Event

Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh on Wednesday helped a bag another bronze medal after successfully lifted a total of 355kg - 163kg in snatch, and 192kg in clean and jerk - to come third in the men's 109kg event. With this, India's medal tally has jumped to 14 - 5 golds, 5 silver and 4 bronze.

There was a nervous moment when Australia's Jackson Roberts-Young tried to lift 211kg in his third and final attempt in clean and jerk round, but he failed, allowing Lovepreet to bag the bronze medal.

The gold medal was bagged by Cameroon's Junior Periclex, who lifted a total of 361 kg - 160kg in snatch, and 201kg in clean and jerk. On the other hand, Samoa's Jack Hitila Opeloge bagged the silver by lifting a total of 358kg - 164 in snatch, and 194 in clean and jerk.

Lovepreet, meanwhile, had started the snatch round by lifting 157kg. In his second and third snatch rounds, he successfully lifted 161kg and 163kg, respectively, becoming the joint second alongwith Canada's Pierre-Alexandre Bessette.

In his first clean and jerk round, Lovepreet lifted 185kg. He went ahead with 189kg in his second attempt. In his third and final attempt, Lovepreet lifted 192kg, taking his grand total to 355kg.

After this, he was shortly at the gold medal position, but lost it to Periclex and Opeloge.