Commonwealth Games 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga Wins Gold In Men's 67kg Weightlifting

India on Sunday won its second medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), thanks to weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga who created a new world record in the men's 67kg category to snatch the gold medal. The 19-year-old, who hails Mizoram, lifted a total of 160kg in the clean and jerk segment to finish with a grand total of 300kg.

India had also won its first gold medal of the tournament in weightlifting, with Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu defending her title at the Commonwealth Games.

This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon!