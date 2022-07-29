Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Full Schedule For Day 2 Of CWG

Commonwealth Games 2022 are underway in Birmingham. The event kickstarted on July 28 after the grand opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium. On Day 1, July 28, India participated in various sports including women's cricket, boxing and hockey. On the very first day, Manika Batra claimed victory against South Africa's Mushfiquh Kalam in her country's group match against SA.

This year, India will be represented by 215 athletes who will participate in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines. On day 2 of the event, star athletes such as Lovlina Borgohain and Mirabai Chanu will be seen in action. Meanwhile, Boxing and Table Tennis stars will also be seen in action on the second day of the event.

Here's INDIA's FULL SCHEDULE FOR DAY 2 OF THE COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022:

JULY 30

Athletics

Nitender Rawat: Men’s Marathon

Boxing

Amit Panghal: Men’s 51kg

Mohammad Hussamuddin: Men’s 57kg

Shiva Thapa: Men’s 63.5kg

Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67kg

Sumit Kundu: Men’s 75kg

Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 80kg

Sanjeet Kumar: Men’s 92kg

Sagar Ahlawat: Men’s 92+kg

Nitu Ghanghas: Women’s 48kg

Nikhat Zareen: Women’s 50kg

Jasmine Lamboria: Women’s 60kg

Lovlina Borgohain: Women’s 70kg

Hockey (Women’s)

India vs Wales

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu: Women’s 55kg

Sanket Mahadev: Men’s 55kg

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh: Men’s 55kg]

Table Tennis

30 July: Round 3

Women’s Team events Schedule

30 July: Round 3