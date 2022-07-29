Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Full Schedule For Day 2 Of CWG

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:01 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 are underway in Birmingham. The event kickstarted on July 28 after the grand opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium. On Day 1, July 28, India participated in various sports including women's cricket, boxing and hockey. On the very first day, Manika Batra claimed victory against South Africa's Mushfiquh Kalam in her country's group match against SA.
This year, India will be represented by 215 athletes who will participate in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines. On day 2 of the event, star athletes such as Lovlina Borgohain and Mirabai Chanu will be seen in action. Meanwhile, Boxing and Table Tennis stars will also be seen in action on the second day of the event.
Here's INDIA's FULL SCHEDULE FOR DAY 2 OF THE COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022:
JULY 30
Athletics
Nitender Rawat: Men’s Marathon
Boxing
Amit Panghal: Men’s 51kg
Mohammad Hussamuddin: Men’s 57kg
Shiva Thapa: Men’s 63.5kg
Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67kg
Sumit Kundu: Men’s 75kg
Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 80kg
Sanjeet Kumar: Men’s 92kg
Sagar Ahlawat: Men’s 92+kg
Nitu Ghanghas: Women’s 48kg
Nikhat Zareen: Women’s 50kg
Jasmine Lamboria: Women’s 60kg
Lovlina Borgohain: Women’s 70kg
Hockey (Women’s)
India vs Wales
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu: Women’s 55kg
Sanket Mahadev: Men’s 55kg
Chanambam Rishikanta Singh: Men’s 55kg]
Table Tennis
30 July: Round 3
Women’s Team events Schedule
30 July: Round 3