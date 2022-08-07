Commonwealth Games 2022: India Women's Hockey Team Beats New Zealand In Penalty Shootout To Win Bronze

Indian women's hockey team won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022/ ANI photo used for representation

India's medal tally continued to rise on Sunday after the women's hockey team led by Savita Punia defeated New Zealand 2-1 in a penalty shootout to win the bronze medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). This is women's team's first CWG medal since the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games.

The women's team had lost to Australia 3-0 in the semi-finals.

The score at the first quarter remained 0-0, but Salima Tete opened India's account by scoring a goal in the second quarter. New Zealand tried to make a comeback in the third quarter, but couldn't break the Indian defences as the score remained 1-0.

In the final moments of the fourth quarter, New Zealand made full use of a penalty corner, forcing the game to into a penalty shootout.

In the first penalty shootout, India failed to score a goal, but the Kiwis took a 1-0 lead. However, India soon levelled the score before Navneet took the team's lead to 2-1, which eventually led to their victory.

INDIA CONGRATULATES WOMEN's HOCKEY TEAM

Congratulating the team, President Droupadi Murmu said the whole country is proud of their achievement as she expressed hopes that Savita and Co will bring more laurels for India.

"Congratulations to Indian Women’s hockey team for winning bronze at Commonwealth Games. Your spirited performance and team work have won hearts of each Indian. You have made India proud. May you bring more laurels for India," she tweeted.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also hailed the team, calling their performance "brilliant". Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted: "Defence line of New Zealand was invincible but the Indian women were on a mission today. Congratulations to Savita Punia and all the members of the Indian Women's Hockey team for securing a Bronze medal in CWG. The nation stands elated and is proud of this accomplishment."

BJP national president JP Nadda also congratulated the team, saying "nothing could deter our hockey team and their composure as they went on to win the penalty shoot out. Sheer resilience and determination by the girls. We are so proud of this achievement".