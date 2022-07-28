Birmingham 2022: Full Schedule of India On Day 1 Of Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 will get underway with an opening ceremony on July 28th in Birmingham and the main sporting action will begin on July 29th. Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2022 will feature many athletes from the Indian contingent.

On the first day of the tournament, all eyes will be on women's cricket and hockey teams who would be looking to start their CWG journey of group stage matches with a win.

Besides Hockey and Cricket, India's boxing team will be also seen in action on the very first day of the tournament. Besides that, the youngest member of the contingent, 14-year-old squash prodigy Anahat Singh will be seen in action on an opening day.

Here's the Full schedule of India on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games:

Lawn Bowl – Starts at 1 PM

Men’s Pairs – Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain

Men’s Triples – Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Singh

Women’s Singles - Nayanmoni Saikia

Women’s Fours – Rupa Tirkey, Tania Choudhury, Lovely Choubey, Pinki/Nayanmoni Saikia

Table Tennis – Starts at 2 PM

Men’s Team Qualifiers – Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women’s Team Qualifiers – Diya Chitale, Manika Batra, Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula

Swimming – Starts at 3 PM

400m freestyle – Kushagra Rawat

100m backstroke – Srihari Nataraj

100m backstroke S9 – Ashish Kumar

50m butterfly – Sajan Prakash

Cricket – Starts at 3:30 PM

Group Stage – Australia vs India

Triathlon – Starts at 3:30 PM

Men’s – Adarsh M.S., Vishwanath Yadav

Women’s – Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan

Boxing – Starts at 4:30 PM

Men’s 63.5 kg – Shiva Thapa

Men’s 67 kg – Rohit Tokas

Men’s 75 kg – Sumit Kundu

Men’s 80 kg – Ashish Kumar

Squash – Starts at 4:30 PM

Men’s singles – Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh

Women’s singles – Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh

Badminton – Starts at 6:30 PM

Mixed Team (Group Stage) – India vs Pakistan

Hockey – Starts at 6:30 PM

Women’s Group Stage – India vs Ghana