Birmingham 2022: Full Schedule of India On Day 1 Of Commonwealth Games

Updated: Thu, 28 Jul 2022 01:09 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 will get underway with an opening ceremony on July 28th in Birmingham and the main sporting action will begin on July 29th. Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2022 will feature many athletes from the Indian contingent.
On the first day of the tournament, all eyes will be on women's cricket and hockey teams who would be looking to start their CWG journey of group stage matches with a win.
Besides Hockey and Cricket, India's boxing team will be also seen in action on the very first day of the tournament. Besides that, the youngest member of the contingent, 14-year-old squash prodigy Anahat Singh will be seen in action on an opening day.
Here's the Full schedule of India on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games:
Lawn Bowl – Starts at 1 PM
Men’s Pairs – Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain
Men’s Triples – Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Singh
Women’s Singles - Nayanmoni Saikia
Women’s Fours – Rupa Tirkey, Tania Choudhury, Lovely Choubey, Pinki/Nayanmoni Saikia
Table Tennis – Starts at 2 PM
Men’s Team Qualifiers – Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Women’s Team Qualifiers – Diya Chitale, Manika Batra, Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula
Swimming – Starts at 3 PM
400m freestyle – Kushagra Rawat
100m backstroke – Srihari Nataraj
100m backstroke S9 – Ashish Kumar
50m butterfly – Sajan Prakash
Cricket – Starts at 3:30 PM
Group Stage – Australia vs India
Triathlon – Starts at 3:30 PM
Men’s – Adarsh M.S., Vishwanath Yadav
Women’s – Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan
Boxing – Starts at 4:30 PM
Men’s 63.5 kg – Shiva Thapa
Men’s 67 kg – Rohit Tokas
Men’s 75 kg – Sumit Kundu
Men’s 80 kg – Ashish Kumar
Squash – Starts at 4:30 PM
Men’s singles – Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh
Women’s singles – Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh
Badminton – Starts at 6:30 PM
Mixed Team (Group Stage) – India vs Pakistan
Hockey – Starts at 6:30 PM
Women’s Group Stage – India vs Ghana