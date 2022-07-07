Commonwealth Games 2022: Full Schedule And List Of Events Of Birmingham Commonwealth

By Ashita Singh
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 04:38 PM IST
The Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin on July 28 and will continue till August 8. The multi-sports competition will consist of 286 sessions across 11 days in the United Kingdom's Birmingham, covering 19 sports from 3x3 basketball to mixed synchronised diving. The event will start with an opening ceremony on July 8.
This year, all games and the event will be broadcasted on BBC Tv, Radio, iPlayer in UK. Here's the full list of events and Commonwealth Games Schedule 2022:
- July 28 - Opening Ceremony
- July 29 to August 2: Basketball 3x3: This is the event's first-ever appearance at the CWG and will be held at the Smithfield site.
- July 29 to August 3- Aquatics - Swimming and Para-Swimming: Located in Smethwick, the Sandwell Aquatics Centre will host the event.
- July 29 to August 8- Badminton: The National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Hall 5 will hold the badminton events.
- July 29 to August 4,6,7- Boxing: The National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Hall 4 will hold the badminton events.
- July 29-31; August 2-4, 6,7- Cricket T20: Making its debut at Birmingham 2022 as the first T20 International played by women in the Games, the event will be held at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.
- July 29 – August 1- Cycling- Track and Para Track: The indoor cycling center at Lee Valley Velopark will feature events such as Sprint/Para-Sport Tandem Sprint, Time Trial, Individual Pursuit, Scratch Race, Points Race, Team Sprint and Kerin.
- July 29 – August 2- Gymnastics- Artistics: Arena Birmingham will host artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.
- July 29 – August 6- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: Victoria Park is an outdoor green recreation space that will hold the lawn bowls and para lawn bowls competitions.
- July 29 – August 7-Netball: The National Exhibition Centre Arena will host the anticipated Netball event following England's victory in the 2018 CWG.
- July 29 – August 8 - Hockey: The hockey matches will take place at the outdoor pitches in University of Birmingham.
- July 29 – August 8- Squash: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre will be hosting the event indoor in the Fitness Centre sports hall.
- July 29 – August 8- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: While Table Tennis has been a part of CWG since 2002, Para Table Tennis marks its debut this year. The National Exhibition Hall 3 is set to host the events.
- July 29 to July 31- Rugby Sevens: Rugby Sevens will take place in the Coventry Stadium.
- July 29 to July 31-Triathlon and Para Triathlon: The Triathlon and Para Triathlon (for athletes with a visual impairment – PTVI) events will take place within Sutton Park
- July 30 – August 3- Weightlifting: The National Exhibition Hall 1 is to host the event.
- July 30- August 7- Beach Volleyball: Making its Commonwealth Games debut at Gold Coast 2018, Smithfield will be all set to host the event.
- August 1-3-Judo: Excluded in 2018 CWG, this sport has been reinstated this year. Coventry Stadium & Arena's indoor venue will host the event.
- August 2-7- Athletics and Para Athletics: The Alexander Stadium, which is currently under redevelopment for the Games, will host athletic and para athletic events.
- August 3- Cycling- Mountain Bike: The Cannock Chase Forest, which is part of Forestry England will be the venue for the event.
- August 4- Cycling- Time Trial: The cycling time trials will be held at West Park, an outdoor green recreation space.
- August 4- Para Powerlifting: The National Exhibition Hall 1 is to host the event.
- August 4-6-Gymnastics- Rhythmic: Arena Birmingham will host artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.
- August 4-8-Aquatics - Diving: The event will be held at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.
- August 5-6-Wrestling: The event will be held at the Conventry Arena.
- August 7-Cycling- Road Race: Warwick’s Myton Fields, a green recreation space, will be used for the event.
- August 8- Closing Ceremony