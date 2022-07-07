Commonwealth Games 2022: Full Schedule And List Of Events Of Birmingham Commonwealth

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin on July 28 and will continue till August 8. The multi-sports competition will consist of 286 sessions across 11 days in the United Kingdom's Birmingham, covering 19 sports from 3x3 basketball to mixed synchronised diving. The event will start with an opening ceremony on July 8.

This year, all games and the event will be broadcasted on BBC Tv, Radio, iPlayer in UK. Here's the full list of events and Commonwealth Games Schedule 2022: