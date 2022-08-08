Commonwealth Games 2022: Full Medal Tally Of All Countries At Birmingham CWG

Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia is currently leading the medal board while hosts England is holding the second position and India with 56 medals is 4th on it.

By Ashita Singh
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 02:49 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022: Full Medal Tally Of All Countries At Birmingham CWG

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games kicked off on July 28 with the opening ceremony at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. Australia, New Zealand and India make three of the top five nations on the CWG 2022 medal leaderboard.

Australia is currently leading the medal board while hosts England is holding the second position and India with 56 medals is 4th on it. India has racked up 19 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals so far. For the first time ever in CWG history, the para-sports medals section was also clubbed alongside the overall medal table for every nation.

Here's Commonwealth Games 2022: Overall Medal Tally

RANK       COUNTRY              G S B        TOTAL
1             Australia               66 55 53    174
2             England                55 50 53   168
3             Canada                 26 31 34    92
4             India                    19 15 22    56
5             New Zealand         19 12 17    48
6             Scotland               12 11 26    49
7             Nigeria                 12 9 14      35
8             Wales                   8 6 13        27
9             South Africa          7 9 11        27
10           Northern Ireland    7 7 4         18
11           Malaysia                6 7 6         19
12           Jamaica                 6 6 3         15
13           Kenya                    6 5 10       21
14           Trinidad & Tobago   3 2 1         6
15           Uganda                  3 0 2         5
16           Singapore              2 4 4         10
17           Cyprus                  2 3 6         11
18           Pakistan                2 3 3          8
19           Samoa                  1 4 0          5
20          Barbados               1 1 1          3
20          Cameroon              1 1 1          3
20          Zambia                 1 1 1           3
23         Grenada                1 1 0           2
23         The Bahamas         1 1 0           2
25         Bermuda                1 0 1           2
26         British Virgin Is.      1 0 0           1
27         Mauritius                0 3 2           5
28        Ghana                     0 2 3           5
29        Fiji                          0 2 2           4
30        Mozambique            0 2 1           3
31        Sri Lanka                0 1 3            4
32        Tanzania                 0 1 2            3
33        Botswana                0 1 1            2
33        Guernsey                0 1 1            2
35        Dominica                0 1 0            1
35        Papua New Guinea   0 1 0           1
35        St Lucia                  0 1 0           1
35        The Gambia            0 1 0           1
39        Namibia                 0 0 4            4
40        Malta                     0 0 1            1
40        Nauru                    0 0 1            1
40        Niue                      0 0 1            1
40        Vanuatu                 0 0 1            1

