Commonwealth Games 2022: Full India's Schedule For Day 4 Of Birmingham CWG

Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 was quite eventful for India as Jeremy Lalrinnunga bagged the nation's second gold in weightlifting before the Indian men's table tennis team made its way into the semifinal of the quadrennial event. In cricket, India registered its maiden win by defeating Pakistan by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, for Day 4, badminton will once again be in focus when the Indians take the field on 1st August 2022.

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Swimming:

Men's 100m butterfly heat 6 - Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm)

Table Tennis:

Men's team semifinal (11.30 pm)

Boxing:

48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)

54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm)

75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)

Cycling:

Women's Keiren first round - Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm)

Men's 40km points race qualifying - Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm)

Men's 1000m time trial finals - Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm)

Women's 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)

Hockey:

Men's Pool B - India versus England (8.30 pm)

Weightlifting:

Men's 81kg - Ajay Singh (2 pm)

Women's 71 Kg - Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)

Judo:

Men's 66kg Elimination round of 16 - Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)

Men's 60kg Elimination round of 16 - Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)

Women's 48kg quarter finals - Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)

Women's 57kg Elimination round of 16 - Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)

Squash:

Women's singles plate quarterfinals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm)

Women's singles quarterfinal - Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)

Lawn Bowls:

Women's four semifinal: 1 pm.