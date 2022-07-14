Commonwealth Games 2022: From Quite Beginning To Roaring Wins, A Look At India's History At CWG

The Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham will start on July 28 and continue till August 8. The multi-sports event that started in 1930 is held in every 4 years and India has participated in the Commonwealth Games since the second edition of the event in 1934, barring 1930, 1950, 1962 and 1986. Since its debut in the CWG, India has won 503 medals – 181 gold, 173 silver and 149 bronze - at the Commonwealth Games, with 231 of these medals coming in the last three games.

The Indian contingent at London 1934 CWG featured six athletes, who competed in 10 track and field events and one wrestling event. India won one medal at their debut Commonwealth Games.

India's most successful games were in 2010 at New Delhi, hauling in 101 medals across disciplines and finishing second on the medals tally for the first and only time so far. New Delhi 2010 remains India’s most successful Commonwealth Games till date.

Medals won by India at Commonwealth Games In each edition:

India's dominant show at the Games has come from three events - shooting, weightlifting and wrestling. Of their 503 medals, India has earned 135 medals in shooting, 125 in weightlifting and 102 in wrestling, across multiple categories and the 4th successful sport for Indians is Badminton.

Medals won by India at Commonwealth Games Sport-wise:

Indian Successful Athletes:

Wrestler Rashid Anwar was the first Indian to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games after clinching the bronze medal in the men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling event at CWG 1934. Meanwhile, Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, clinching the top spot in the men’s 440-yard event at Cardiff in 1958.

Pistol shooter Jaspal Rana is the most successful Indian athlete at the Commonwealth Games, with 15 medals – nine golds, four silvers and two bronze. He dominated the shooting circuit in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Since the 2000s, India has consistently finished among the top five countries in the medals table at the CWG. The country has won medals in 14 sports in the CWG so far. In the CWG 2018, India came home with 66 medals, including 26 gold and finished third in the medal tally. It was India's best position since the 2010 Commonwealth Games, which they hosted.