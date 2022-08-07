In Pics: Wrestlers Complete Perfect 12 In India's Best Day At Commonwealth Games 2022

Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK) was the best for India in the event till now after the Indian contingent led by the wrestlers bagged 14 medals - 4 gold, 3 silver, and 7 bronze. This took India's medal tally to 40 - 13 gold, 11 silver, and 16 bronze.

The Indian wrestlers completed a perfect 12, with all of them bagging medals in the tournament, a feat they had also achieved in the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Vinesh Phogat completed a hat-trick of CWG golds. Similarly, Ravi Dahiya and Naveen also clinched gold medals. On the other hand, Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot and Deepak Nehra won a bronze medal.

1st GOLD medal of the day

Star wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins Gold medal after beating 2 time reigning CWG medalist 10-0 in Final (57kg).

Star wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins Gold medal after beating 2 time reigning CWG medalist 10-0 in Final (57kg).

Its 10th Gold medal for India

2nd GOLD medal of the day for India

Vinesh Phogat pinned the Sri Lankan grappler in her final bout.

👉Vinesh did it in style by winning all her 3 bouts comprehensively.

Vinesh did it in style by winning all her 3 bouts comprehensively.

Its 11th Gold medal for India

In lawn bowls, India continued to script history after the men's fours team - Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh, and Dinesh Kumar - clinched a silver medal after losing to Northern Ireland 5-18 in the final.

Medal Alert:

Silver medal for India in Lawn Bowls

India go down to Northern Ireland 5-18 in Final of Men's Fours Ireland.

Prior to this edition, India had zero medals in Lawn Bowls. We have two (Gold earlier in Women's Fours event) in in this edition.

The para table tennis team also impressed everyone after the Paralympic silver medalist Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel won a gold medal, beating Nigeria's Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi by 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 in the women's single class 3-5 final. On the other hand, Sonalben Patel won a bronze medal in the women's singles classes 3-5 category.

India also made history in steeple chase after Avinash Sable won a silver medal in the men's 3,000m event. In the women's 10,000m race walk, Priyanka Goswami bagged a silver medal, the first by an Indian woman in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

Picture Time folks:

Our 1st medalist of the day: Priyanka Goswami, who won Silver medal in 10,000m Race Walk event, on the medal podium

The boxers - Jaismine Lamboria, Mohammad Hussamuddin, and Rohit Tokas - concluded their CWG 2022 campaigns with bronze medals after they lost their semi-final bouts. Meanwhile, Sagar Ahlawat, Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ganghas, and Amit Panghal will now fight for gold on Sunday.

Reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen storms into FINAL (50kg) with unanimous verdict win (5:0) over English pugilist.

3 out of 3 Semis wins for Indian Boxers today | 4 more to go

👉 3 out of 3 Semis wins for Indian Boxers today | 4 more to go 💫 #CWG22 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/9yO2asgbRz — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2022

In badminton, shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth entered the singles semifinals of their respective events. However, Aakarshi Kashyap crashed out in the quarters.

Lakshya Sen eases into Semis of Men's Singles.

👉 Lakshya got the better of WR 106 shuttler 21-12, 21-11.

Lakshya got the better of WR 106 shuttler 21-12, 21-11.

Lakshya will take on WR 87 Jia Heng Jason on Sunday.

In table tennis, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran advanced to the singles semifinals. Kamal also stormed into the mixed doubles final with Sreeja Akula. Meanwhile, the squash mixed doubles duo of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal was unsuccessful to win their semi-final but will play for the bronze medal on Sunday.

In cricket, the women's team created history and beat England in the semi-final to book a place against Australia in the gold medal match on Sunday. The men's hockey team also achieved a similar feat, with a 3-2 win over South Africa in the semis. They will now play the final on Monday.

News Flash:

Women's Cricket: India are through to FINAL 😍

India BEAT England by 4 runs in Semis.

India BEAT England by 4 runs in Semis.

In Final (scheduled for Sunday), India will take on winner of match between Australia & New Zealand.