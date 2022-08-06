CWG 2022 Day 9 India Full Schedule: Check Complete List Of Events For August 6 Here

It was a spectacular day for India in wrestling as they won medals including three gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. So far, Indian athletes have won 26 medals-- nine golds, eight silvers and nine bronze-- at the Commonwealth Games 2022. India has now won six medals in wrestling on Friday - three golds, one silver and two bronze.

Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won his second successive gold medal in CWGs. While Deepak Punia bagged his maiden medal in CWG and he got it done with gold under his kitty. Sakshi Malik also returned to her best and claimed gold to add more to India's tally. Anshu Malik won the silver after losing the final bout, while Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won the bronze medals in their respective categories.

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the ninth day on Saturday.

ATHLETICS AND PARA-ATHLETICS:

Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50 pm

Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20 pm

Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45 pm

Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30 pm

Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40 am

BADMINTON

Women's doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Women's singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu

Men's singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth

BOXING:

Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3 PM

Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal 3:30 PM

Women's Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15 PM

Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine- 8 pm

Men's Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas - 12:45pm

Super heavyweight (over 92kg): Sagar 1:30 am

CRICKET

Women's T20 semifinal between India and England- 3:30 pm

HOCKEY

Indian men's team semifinal against South Africa- 10:30 pm

TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison- 2 pm

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2 pm

Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6 pm

Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15 pm

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15 am

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bhavina Patel - 1 am

WRESTLING (starts at 3 pm)

Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar

Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra

Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System Match 3: Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System Match 3:Pooja Gehlot

Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System Match 2: Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System Match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System Match 6: Vinesh Phogat