CWG 2022 Day 8 India Full Schedule: Check Complete List Of Events For August 5 Here

Riding high on the exceptional performances of its contingent, India has so far won 20 medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England. A total of two medals were added to India's list on day seven of the CWG with Para-powerlifter Sudhir clinching the gold medal in the Men's Heavyweight final and Murali Sreeshankar clinching the silver medal in the Men's Long Jump final with a mark of 8.08m.

With 20 medals -- 6 Golds, 7 Silver, 7 Bronze -- India is currently at the seventh spot. Meanwhile, India is also assured of seven medals in Boxing with seven of its boxers reaching the semi-finals in their respective categories.

Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboriya, Sagar Ahlawat and Rohit Tokas on Thursday booked their places in the semi-final to confirm four more medals for India in boxing at the Commonwealth Games. Earlier, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohd Hussamudin (57kg) had also reached the semifinal stage.

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the eighth day on Friday.

Athletics and Para Athletics:

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 PM

Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 PM

Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53 AM on Saturday

Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST):

Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

Women's singles round of 16: PV Sindhu

Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap

Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth

Lawn Bowls:

Women's Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England - 1 PM

Squash:

Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis:

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM

Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM

Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM

Hockey:

Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM.